'Nuvve Samastham..Nuvve Siddhantam’ from Mahesh Babu's 'Maharshi' unveiled

Second song titled Nuvve Samastham… Nuvve Siddhantam from Mahesh Babu starrer Maharshi was unveiled on Friday and unlike the first song Choti Choti Baathein, which was a peppy one, this new song is a melodious one.

The song goes on with thoughtful lyrics, 'Nuvve Samastham..Nuvve Siddhantham, Nuvvele Nee Pantham..Nuvvele Anantham, Prathi Nisi Masai..Neelo Kase Disai..Adugesey Missailu laa...' and depicts the aura of Rishi as a winner.

Sree Mani has penned lyrics for this song while Devi Sri Prasad has composed it. Singer Yazin Nizar's voice adds more intensity to the song.

Sree Mani's meaningful lyrics and Devi Sri Prasad's catchy tune has made this song an instant hit and will surely be a sensation.

Maharshi is directed by Vamsi Paidipally and marks the 25th film of Mahesh Babu. The film is jointly produced by Ashwiny Dutt, Dil Raju and Prasad V Potluri under Vyjayanti, Sri Venkateswara Creations and PVP Cinema banners respectively.

The film is being made with super rich technical values. Pooja Hegde will be seen as heroine opposite Mahesh and Allari Naresh is doing a crucial role.

Teaser which was released on the eve of Ugadi has created all-time record with 16 million real-time views within hours of its release. The film will connect with youth very easily and songs are expected to become instant chartbusters.

Other Principal cast involves Hari, Solmon, Sunil Babu, KL Praveen, Raju Sundaram, Sree Mani, Ram - Lakshman.

The shooting of the film has been wrapped up and the film will release on May 9.