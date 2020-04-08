On birthday, Allu Arjun unveils first look of 'Pushpa', internet makes it top trend

New Delhi: Popular south actor Allu Arjun unveiled the first look poster of his upcoming venture 'Pushpa' on his birthday (April 8). As soon as he announced the project and shared his first glimpse from the movie, fans hailed it online and even made it a top trend on Twitter.

Allu Arjun tweeted: First Look and the Title of my next movie “ P U S H P A “ . Directed by dearest Sukumar garu . Music by dearest friend @ThisIsDSP . Really excited about this one. Hoping all of you like it. @iamRashmika @MythriOfficial #MuttamsettyMedia

First Look and the Title of my next movie “ P U S H P A “ . Directed by dearest Sukumar garu . Music by dearest friend @ThisIsDSP . Really excited about this one. Hoping all of you like it . @iamRashmika @MythriOfficial #MuttamsettyMedia pic.twitter.com/G8ElmLKqUq — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) April 8, 2020

'Pushpa' features Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. The film will be helmed by Sukumar and the music will be composed by Devi Sri Prasad (DSP). The movie is produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

Allu Arjun can be seen in a rugged avatar and has an enchanting look which is intense.

Allu Arjun, who is a Telugu movie star, made his first brush with acting as a child artist in 'Vijetha'. He was seen as a dancer in 'Daddy'. Finally, he made his full-fledged movie debut in 'Gangotri' (2003), directed by K Raghavendra Rao.

He has worked with A-listed filmmakers like Puri Jagannadh in two movies - Desamuduru and Iddarammayilatho, Krish - Vedam, Gunasekhar - Varudu, Rudhramadevi, Sukumar - Arya, Arya 2, I Am That Change and an under-production upcoming venture AA20.

Here's wishing the superstar a very Happy Birthday!