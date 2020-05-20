हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jr. NTR birthday

On Jr. NTR's birthday, netizens trend #RRRMovie on Twitter

Roudram Ranam Rudhiram (RRR) features Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in lead roles. 

Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: South superstar Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, better known as Jr. NTR turns a year older on May 20 and to make his birthday special, fans thronged social media handles and wished him. Also, on his birthday, one of his major upcoming releases, SS Rajamouli's period drama 'Roudram Ranam Rudhiram' (RRR) trended big time on Twitter. 

Fans trended #RRRMovie on the micro-blogging site and wished Jr. NTR a very happy birthday. Take a look: 

Roudram Ranam Rudhiram (RRR) features Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in lead roles. The Telugu period drama's trailer created a storm online upon its release sometime back. The story shows freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem played by Ram Charan and Jr. NTR respectively fighting against the British and Nizam of Hyderabad. 

The film will simultaneously release in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu and languages on January 8, 2021.

Grandson of the legendary actor and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, NTR, Jr.NTR featured as a child artist in 'Ramayanam' which won the National Film Award for Best Children's Film for that year. 

He made his sensational debut in 2001 with 'Student No.1'. He has been a recipient of many awards and honours. He received two state Nandi Awards, two Filmfare Best Telugu Actor Awards and four CineMAA Awards as of now. 

Here's wishing Jr. NTR a very happy birthday!

 

