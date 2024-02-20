'Operation Valentine' Trailer Out: Varun Tej Soars To New Heights In Aerial Action Film - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and global star Ram Charan joined forces to unveil the much-anticipated trailer of 'Operation Valentine.' The political thriller, inspired by the Indian Air Force, marks Varun Tej's Hindi cinema debut and is slated for release on March 1, 2024.

In a never-seen-before daring avatar of an Air Force Pilot, Varun Tej's on-screen performance promises to be exhilarating. The trailer, showcasing aerial action sequences, has garnered immense praise from netizens, setting high expectations for the film. Varun's dedication to portraying the role authentically, with rigorous prep and real-life Air Force Pilot advice, is evident throughout the trailer.

Fans have flooded the comments section, expressing excitement over Varun Tej's unconventional script choices and enigmatic glimpses with remarks like, "This hero always selects different scripts" and "Varun Tej never disappoints... goosebumps”.

'Operation Valentine,' poised against the backdrop of courage and patriotism, highlights Varun Tej's versatility and on-screen talent. The film promises to be a gripping saga inspired by true events, celebrating the spirit of India's Air Force heroes. Gear up for the big screen release on March 1st.

