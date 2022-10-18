NewsEntertainmentRegional
Ponniyin Selvan 1 Box Office Collections: Aishwarya Rai's period drama SHATTERS records, crosses Rs 450 cr worldwide!

Ponniyin Selvan 1 (PS 1) crossed the Rs 450-crore mark and is now inching closer towards the Rs 475-crore mark worldwide. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Oct 18, 2022, 01:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: The magnum opus by Mani Ratnam - Ponniyin Selvan 1 (PS 1) has left the viewers mighty impressed. The collections are increasing with the passing day and the period drama featuring Aishwarya Rai, Trisha Krishnan, Karthi, Jayaram Ravi, Vikram among others remains on top at the Box Office battle of movies.

The film is inching closer to hitting Rs 475 crore worldwide. Noted South film critic and trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared figures on Twitter. He wrote: #PS1 has crossed the Rs 450 Crs gross mark at the WW Box office. According to #Deadline , #PS1 has grossed US $56 Million [Rs 461 Crs] at the WW Box office till 3rd weekend. #PS1 has surpassed #Vikram to become All-time No.2 Kollywood Grosser WW, jus behind #2Point0 

The film has also become the first-ever Tamil movie to cross Rs 200 cr in Tamil Nadu. 

The film's music is composed by AR Rahman. Ponniyin Selvan is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy's historical period-based fictional novel of the same name. PS 1 features Ash along with south actor Karthi on the big screens. The actress plays Queen Nandini in the period drama whereas Trisha will be seen as Kundavai. 

Ponniyin Selvan 1 - the Tamil period drama is a two-part magnum opus which is written, directed and co-produced by Mani Ratnam and Allirajah Subaskaran under Lyca Productions. Elango Kumaravel and B Jeyamohan have co-written the film with Mani Ratnam. 


 

