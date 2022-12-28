topStoriesenglish
Ponniyin Selvan 2: Aishwarya Rai, Vikram starrer to release in theatres worldwide on THIS date!

PS 2 Release Date Out: A short video featuring Jeyam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik and Vikram was unleashed to announce the release date of PS-2.

Edited By:  Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Dec 28, 2022, 07:53 PM IST|Source: IANS

Ponniyin Selvan 2: Aishwarya Rai, Vikram starrer to release in theatres worldwide on THIS date!

Chennai: The makers of Ponniyin Selvan have announced that the second part of the movie, 'Ponniyin Selvan-2' (PS-2) will be released in theatres on April 28, 2023.

The movie starring Chiyaan Vikram, Jeyam Ravi, Karthik, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, Aishwarya Lakshmi, and Jayaram is directed by one of the doyens of the Indian film industry, Mani Ratnam will hit the theatres seven months after the release of the first part of the movie, 'Ponniyin Selvan-1' which was released in September. Oscar-winning music director, A.R. Rahman is doing the music for the movie.

A short video featuring Jeyam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik and Vikram was unleashed to announce the release date of PS-2.

'Ponniyin Selvan' is being produced by Mani Ratnam's Madras Talkies and Alirajah Subaskaran's Lyca productions and the first part of the movie collected Rs 500 crore across the globe.

The first part received positive and mixed reviews and the second part is expected to be more thrilling.

The movie is based on the epic book written by the Tamil writer 'Kalki'. It is regarded as a prestige project for Mani Ratnam. The icon of Tamil movies and late Chief Minister, M.G. Ramachandran, had tried to make the novel into a movie, but was not successful.

