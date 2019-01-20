Praana to release in 3 languages in February

New Delhi: Actor Nithya Menem has been part of Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil films since a long time and this pretty actress has managed to wins hearts all over with her performance as well as her looks. She is making her Bollywood debut with Mission Mangal, which is a star-studded movie.

The actor’s latest movie Praana is one the most ambitious projects which she has taken up till date. The film which is directed by VK Prakash has opened to really great responses and Nithya is happy about it as her the hard work and efforts she has out in for the film have been appreciated.

Cinematographer PC Sreeram, sound engineer Resul Pookutty and other big names are associated with this film which is simultaneously made in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.

The Malayalam version hit the screens first and the response the flick is receiving in really a boost for the filmmakers ahead of the release of the film in other languages.

Nithya has responded to one of her who are waiting to the watch the film, “Next month ‘Praana’ is releasing in Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi…I’m happy to know that you are all looking forward to it (sic).”

The actor was recently seen in Kathanayakudu, the first part of NTR biopic franchise in which she played the role, legendary actor, Savithri. Besides this, she is being praised for her performance in Praana. So far, 2019 has been really good for the actor and let us see how the career graph is set with her upcoming releases ahead.