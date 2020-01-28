हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
saaho

Prabhas' 'Saaho' releases in Japan

'Saaho' is Prabhas' first release since his blockbuster "Bahubali" series. The film also features Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.

Prabhas&#039; &#039;Saaho&#039; releases in Japan
Image Courtesy: YouTube

Tokyo: After wooing Indian audiences, Prabhas-starrer "Saaho" is currently having a theatrical run in Japan. The movie released here on Monday.

"Saaho" is Prabhas' first release since his blockbuster "Bahubali" series. The film also features Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. In India, the Sujeeth directorial hit the big screen on August 30 last year.

A few days ago, the trailer of "Saaho" was unveiled in Japan. A video doing the rounds on the internet shows a Japanese audience cheering loudly even as the trailer plays on screen.

Prabhas will next be seen opposite Pooja Hegde in a romantic movie.

