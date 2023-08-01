Prabhas-Starrer 'Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire' To Explore International Boundaries

New Delhi: It has been a long since the launch of the interesting and nail-biting teaser of 'Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire' starring Prabhas. As the audience finally had a glimpse of the world of Salaar, it indeed gave a glance at its existence in international territory. The teaser launched at 5.12 AM on 6th July, brought some glimpses that spoke volumes of its story dwelling in the international World.

The teaser of 'Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire' has profoundly stated that Salaar will deal with the international mafia and will attempt an international level of crime that indeed broadens its canvas. It's profoundly seen in the teaser when Tinnu Anand addressed Salaar, he spoke English to make it understood to everyone as the goons standing around weren't Indian. The description, that Tinnu Anand gives about Prabhas's character, it presents him as the baddest in the world. As Salaar can be seen dealing with the international mafia, it would be interesting to see how Salaar will fight the international mafia.

Coming from the house of the biggest action director Prashanth Neel, the 'Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire' teaser brought along some stirring visuals, a goosebumps-worthy background score, the maga canvas, and superstar Prabhas's never seen before avatar, that has framed well the most ambitious project of the director.



Hombale Films, 'Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire' will star Prabhas along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, the film will be released in theaters on 28 September 2023.