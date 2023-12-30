Prashanth Neel REVEALS Favourite Scene From Salaar: Part 1 Ceasefire - Deets Inside

New Delhi: 'Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire' has presented an absolutely engaging and riveting tale of friendship that is currently ruling the cinema halls across the globe. Well-packed with never-before-seen action sequences, the film is well-studded with a lot of elements to fall in love with. However, there is a special scene in the film that is a personal favorite of the director Prashanth Neel.

Recently, during an interview, the director Prashanth Neel was asked to speak about his favorite scene, to which the director said, "The whole movie is about friendship. So my favorite scene is when the two of them meet after 25 years. When he comes to bring Deva back. That is my favorite scene. I know that there are bigger euphoric scenes in the movie. But for me, that is my personal favorite scene, something that I am proud of."

Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire is enjoying a phenomenal run in the theaters. The film has crossed the milestone of 500 Cr. at the worldwide box office.

Hombale Films, Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire features Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, the film was produced by Vijay Kiragandur and is now released in cinemas.

Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire has indeed created a phenomenon in the entertainment world with its release. The film is creating examples of its success every day. The biggest collaboration of the KGF director Prashanth Neel and Baahubali star Prabhas has created a cinematic spectacle that has become the biggest triumphant example now.

Hombale Films, Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire features Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, the film was produced by Vijay Kiragandur and is now released in cinemas.