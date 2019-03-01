Producer DVV Danayya asks director Boyapati Srinu to return remuneration for 'Vinaya Vidheya Rama'?

After Vinaya Vidheya Rama has turned out to become a debacle at the box office, Boyapati Srinu, the director of the film is going through a rough time. The director was asked by producer DVV Danayya to give his remuneration back and the director has refused to do so. As per the reports, the whole team of VVR was quite unsatisfied with the results and the producer, as well as the distributors, have tasted many losses.

It is said that the producer paid some amount to the distributor and to cope with the losses, Ram Charan offered Danayya to produce Chiranjeevi’s film which will be directed by Koratala Siva very soon. Once Sye Raa is wrapped up, this film will go on floors.

Boyapati Seenu has announced long back that he will be doing a film with Balakrishna once again and this film, which had to go on floors sometime back was kept on hold as Balakrishna was busy with NTR biopic.

The director also had many other projects in hand. But due to the Vinaya Vidheya Rama effect, other producers have taken back their advances from the director, as per sources. So as of now, the director has only Balakrishna’s film in his kitty. There is no update whether Balakrishna will stick to this project or look for something else. There has been no official update or announcement from the actor or the director. Fans of the actor are waiting for one.