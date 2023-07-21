Watch: Nag Ashwin’s Unconventional Move Ahead Of Project K’s First Glimpse

Project K, starring actor Prabhas, is a much-awaited film. Recently, it achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first Indian film to debut at San Diego Comic-Con. During the event, the audience was finally treated to the first glimpse of the movie. Adding to the excitement, the science fiction fantasy film was officially titled Kalki 2898 AD. Amid all this, what caught everyone’s attention the most was the unconventional approach of director Nag Ashwin to build anticipation for the film’s first glimpse. It involved the director getting abducted by his own troopers, in a unique twist.

Nag Ashwin’s Unique Approach To Unveil Kalki 2898 AD Teaser

In a video released by Vyjayanthi Movies, filmmaker Nag Ashwin initially can be seen walking casually. Suddenly, his own troopers with masks on their face appear and invade his personal space. The director then can be seen peacefully surrendering to the masked men as they have weapons in their hands. While sharing the video, the production house tweeted, “Our captain Nag Ashwin got caught by his own raiders. Catch the Project K Glimpse on July 21st.”



cre Trending Stories

Kalki 2898 AD Teaser Unveiled

The upcoming sci-fi film, Kalki 2898 AD, is being promoted in a huge way as the makers are leaving no stone unturned to heighten expectations ahead of its release in 2024. The first teaser of the film provides a glimpse into a futuristic setting, where powerful forces challenge a dreadful regime that has caused suffering for humans. The teaser also offers glimpses of Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, and Amitabh Bachchan. While Deepika seems to be playing a soldier, Prabhas’s warrior avatar gets all the attention. The actor seems to be waging a fierce war against the heinous regime.

The film will feature an ensemble cast of Disha Patani, Kamal Haasan, and Pashupathy in key roles. Given the powerful trailer and the presence of so many stars in the film, Kalki 2898 AD may well turn out to be a huge money spinner at the box office.