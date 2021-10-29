हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar dies: PM Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi express heartfelt condolences

Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely demise on Friday (October 29) was mourned by famous personalities all over the country.

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi have expressed their condolences to the untimely death of Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar.

"A cruel twist of fate has snatched away from us a prolific and talented actor, Puneeth Rajkumar. This was no age to go. The coming generations will remember him fondly for his works and wonderful personality. Condolences to his family and admirers," Modi tweeted.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stated that, "My heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and fans of Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar. Gone too soon," he said on the social platform.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman said on Twitter, "Condolences on the passing away of Puneeth Rajkumar. A bright star. He had a long promising career ahead. My condolences to his family. My condolences to his family, his innumerable fans and followers."

Including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, film stars from Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu film industries have also expressed their condolences.

