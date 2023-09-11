Pushpa 2 Update: Much-Awaited Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna-Starrer To Hit Big Screens On THIS Date

New Delhi: Makers of the highly-anticipated film 'Pushpa 2 -The Rule' has treated fans with the news everyone had been waiting for. The film will release in cinemas across the world on 15th August, 2024. Eversince the success of Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna-starrer 'Pushpa', build up has been quite exciting for the sequel 'Pushpa 2'. An official poster announcing the date was released taking social media by storm.

This release date has been carefully locked keeping in mind the extended weekend of Independence Day & Rakshabandhan holidays. This will ensure that the film gets the perfect opportunity to maximize earnings at the box office.

Audiences across the country have been eagerly awaiting the release date of the sequel of the much-loved Pushpa-The Rise. Recently, Allu Arjun won the 'Best Actor' award for his portrayal of Pushpa at the 69th National Awards. The fan frenzy has been at an all-time high with glimpses of the shoot of Pushpa 2 that Allu Arjun shared on Instagram. The unprecedented footfall is expected to be generated in cinemas across India because of 'Pushpa 2'.

Pushpa- The Rise had created a historic wave at the box office and was the turnaround film post pandemic which got audiences back to the theatres. The film has taken over the nation with its iconic dialogues, storyline and addictive music. Allu Arjun’s portrayal of Pushparaj went on to become one of the most lovable characters in the history of Indian Cinema as he resonated with masses across language or strata. Directed by Sukumar, 'Pushpa' achieved cult status and now the wait begins for even bigger sequel.

Pushpa 2-The Rule will release on cinema screens worldwide in a multitude of languages. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 'Pushpa 2' stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles. The music has been crafted by National Award winner Devi Sri Prasad.