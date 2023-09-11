trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2660982
NewsEntertainmentRegional
PUSHPA 2 RELEASE DATE

Pushpa 2 Update: Much-Awaited Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna-Starrer To Hit Big Screens On THIS Date

'Pushpa' had taken over the nation with its iconic dialogues, storyline and addictive music. Now, 'Pushpa 2-The Rule' will hit the big screens soon. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 11, 2023, 06:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Pushpa 2 Update: Much-Awaited Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna-Starrer To Hit Big Screens On THIS Date Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Makers of the highly-anticipated film 'Pushpa 2 -The Rule' has treated fans with the news everyone had been waiting for. The film will release in cinemas across the world on 15th August, 2024. Eversince the success of Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna-starrer 'Pushpa', build up has been quite exciting for the sequel 'Pushpa 2'. An official poster announcing the date was released taking social media by storm.

This release date has been carefully locked keeping in mind the extended weekend of Independence Day & Rakshabandhan holidays. This will ensure that the film gets the perfect opportunity to maximize earnings at the box office.


Audiences across the country have been eagerly awaiting the release date of the sequel of the much-loved Pushpa-The Rise. Recently, Allu Arjun won the 'Best Actor' award for his portrayal of Pushpa at the 69th National Awards. The fan frenzy has been at an all-time high with glimpses of the shoot of Pushpa 2 that Allu Arjun shared on Instagram. The unprecedented footfall is expected to be generated in cinemas across India because of 'Pushpa 2'.

Pushpa- The Rise had created a historic wave at the box office and was the turnaround film post pandemic which got audiences back to the theatres. The film has taken over the nation with its iconic dialogues, storyline and addictive music. Allu Arjun’s portrayal of Pushparaj went on to become one of the most lovable characters in the history of Indian Cinema as he resonated with masses across language or strata. Directed by Sukumar, 'Pushpa' achieved cult status and now the wait begins for even bigger sequel.

Pushpa 2-The Rule will release on cinema screens worldwide in a multitude of languages. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 'Pushpa 2' stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles. The music has been crafted by National Award winner Devi Sri Prasad.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train