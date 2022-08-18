NewsEntertainmentRegional
ALLU ARJUN

Pushpa aka Allu Arjun 'jhukega nahi saala', actor REJECTS a whopping amount to promote alcohol, pan masala

South industry tracker and trade expert Manobala Vijyabalan stated that Allu Arjun is charging Rs 7.5 crore for brand endorsements.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Aug 18, 2022, 03:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Pushpa aka Allu Arjun 'jhukega nahi saala', actor REJECTS a whopping amount to promote alcohol, pan masala

New Delhi: South superstar Allu Arjun has won the hearts of the audience with his impeccable acting prowess and hard-hitting films. The star recently made headlines for rejecting a whopping amount to promote a Pan Masala brand. Reports also suggest that he has refused a liquor brand that offered him a multi-crore deal. In fact, the actor has also rejected Rummy games and Cigarette brands earlier. 

Reports had surfaced stating that Allu Arjun was offered a hefty amount but refused to promote the Pan Masala brand. On the other hand, Allu Arjun has also signed up for a couple of brand endorsements, reportedly. 

South industry tracker and trade expert Manobala Vijyabalan stated that Allu Arjun is charging Rs 7.5 crore for brand endorsements. Taking to social media, Manobala Vijyabalan says #AlluArjun denied a ₹10 cr offer from gutka and liquor brand. Currently he is charging ₹7.5 cr for brand endorsements. Kudos to the star for following his principles.

The PAN India star has always encouraged his fans to work towards social causes and with his rejections like these, he is surely leaving a message to his fans to follow. By planting more than 100 trees in both bus office and home, the star has always promoted a green and healthier environment.  

Meanwhile, on the work front, Allu Arjun is looking forward to Pushpa 2 to release.

Live Tv

Allu ArjunAllu Arjun PushpaAllu Arjun newsallu arjun brandsallu arjun pan masalaallu arjun songsPushpa 2

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What is Government's One Nation One Charger strategy?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the obesity plate of children
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Jaishankar's 'Nation First' Policy
DNA Video
DNA: How many tainted ministers are there in the new government of Bihar?
DNA Video
DNA: Centre vs Delhi government on Rohingya issue
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Kartik Kumar becomes 'Un-Law Minister' of Bihar
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 17, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: How Swastika got linked to Hitler?
DNA Video
DNA: Europe faces worst drought in 500 years
DNA Video
DNA: Why is 'Tipu Sultan' army jealous of Veer Savarkar?