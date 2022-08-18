New Delhi: South superstar Allu Arjun has won the hearts of the audience with his impeccable acting prowess and hard-hitting films. The star recently made headlines for rejecting a whopping amount to promote a Pan Masala brand. Reports also suggest that he has refused a liquor brand that offered him a multi-crore deal. In fact, the actor has also rejected Rummy games and Cigarette brands earlier.

Reports had surfaced stating that Allu Arjun was offered a hefty amount but refused to promote the Pan Masala brand. On the other hand, Allu Arjun has also signed up for a couple of brand endorsements, reportedly.

#AlluArjun denied a ₹10 cr offer from gutka and liquor brand.



Currently he is charging ₹7.5 cr for brand endorsements.



Kudos to the star for following his principles. — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) August 10, 2022

South industry tracker and trade expert Manobala Vijyabalan stated that Allu Arjun is charging Rs 7.5 crore for brand endorsements. Taking to social media, Manobala Vijyabalan says #AlluArjun denied a ₹10 cr offer from gutka and liquor brand. Currently he is charging ₹7.5 cr for brand endorsements. Kudos to the star for following his principles.

The PAN India star has always encouraged his fans to work towards social causes and with his rejections like these, he is surely leaving a message to his fans to follow. By planting more than 100 trees in both bus office and home, the star has always promoted a green and healthier environment.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Allu Arjun is looking forward to Pushpa 2 to release.