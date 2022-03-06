हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Allu Arjun

Pushpa star Allu Arjun celebrates '11 years of togetherness' with wife Sneha Reddy, see pics

South sensation Allu Arjun shared pics from his wedding anniversary celebrations at home with his wife Sneha and their kids.

Pushpa star Allu Arjun celebrates &#039;11 years of togetherness&#039; with wife Sneha Reddy, see pics
Pic courtesy: Instagram

Hyderabad: 'Pushpa: The Rise' actor Allu Arjun celebrated the 11th wedding anniversary with his wife Allu Sneha Reddy on Sunday.

He took to his Instagram handle and shared two adorable posts marking their special day.

In the first post, he shared a picture of their anniversary cake, which had a heart-warming wish that read, "Happy Anniversary Cutie!!"

 

In the second post, he shared an endearing family picture, which showed the small and loving family cut the anniversary cake together.

 

He captioned the post as, "Happy Anniversary Cutie. 11 years of togetherness. #AAfamily"

The 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' actor and his wife often share heart-warming family pictures on their social media that give major family goals to all their fans.

Meanwhile, on the work front, after the pan-India success of 'Pushpa: The Rise', Allu Arjun is all set to gear up for its sequel, 'Pushpa: The Rule', which will have Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna share the screen space with him again. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Allu ArjunAllu Sneha ReddyAllu Arjun wedding anniversaryAllu Arha
Next
Story

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth wishes estranged husband Dhanush's brother on birthday, sparks patch-up rumours

Must Watch

PT13M52S

Turkish President Erdogan and President Putin held talks