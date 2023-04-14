topStoriesenglish2594967
RASHMIKA MANDANNA

'Pushpa' Star Rashmika Mandanna Blows A Kiss For Her Fans, Picture Takes Over The Internet

The actor cracks a joke about how she doesn’t understand how to pout as the caption says “I don’t know how to pout so a straight out kissie it is..”

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Apr 14, 2023, 10:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: In between her busy schedules, golden girl Rashmika Mandanna delights the fans with an adorable goofy picture. The image posted has been flooded with heartfelt comments from fans who cannot help but are in awe of the actor.

We have time and again in the past also seen the actor placing kisses on the cheeks of her fans where the fans have had their day made after receiving a kiss from the Srivalli girl. Stealing the with his small quirky fun little things Rashmika has a devoted fan base who loves her dearly.

On the work front, she has 'Animal' opposite Ranbir Kapoor, an untitled film with Nithiin, directed by Venky Kudumula in the pipeline. She is also part of 'Pushpa: The Rule' with Allu Arjun, which will also star Fahadh Faasil and Sai Pallavi.

