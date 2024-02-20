Pushparaj Aka Allu Arjun Extends Gratitude Post Attending Berlin Film Festival, Says 'Thank You Berlinale'

New Delhi: 'Pushpa 2: The Rule,' is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of 2024. With the film on track for the grand theatrical release on August 15th, 2024, the post-production is moving in full swing, and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to give a cinematic spectacle like never before to the masses in cinemas.

While the euphoria for the Allu Arjun starrer is unmatchable in every region, the popularity of 'Pushpa 1: The Rise is still ruling the audience's hearts.

Recently, a special screening of the film was held at the Berlin International Film Festival. At the Film Festival, Allu Arjun, and the team received unanimously love and praise from the international media and the people of Germany.

The film made a splash across the globe and saw a stupendous success at the Film Festival. Besides this, the madness of Pushparaj aka Allu Arjun was at its peak across the globe and the fans went berserk after seeing his glimpse at the mega night.

Allu Arjun shared a picture of himself from the Film Festival and jotted the caption which says, "Thank you Berlin & #berlinale2024 . It was a wonderful experience being there. Looking forward to come back again. Love from India"

After the record-breaking success of 'Pushpa: The Rise' in 2021, National Award-winning actor Allu Arjun is returning to rule in this sequel directed by maestro Sukumar. Joining the rule will be Rashmika Mandanna and the versatile actor Fahadh Fasil. Mythri Movie Makers have geared up to present the audience with a wholesome entertainer that will not only meet but exceed their expectations.

Pushpa 2 The Rule is directed by Sukumar and stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media. Pushpa 2 The Rule will be released on 15th August 2024.