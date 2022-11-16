Rajinikanth gives a gold chain to 'Kantara' star Rishab Shetty, meets him personally at Chennai residence!

New Delhi: Rishab Shetty's Kantara, ever since its release, has been making waves across the country. The film has received widespread acclaim, with celebrities ranging from Prabhas to Kangana all vocal in their praise for the brilliantly crafted film, but the biggest praise came for the writer, director, and actor Rishab Shetty when the superstar Rajinikanth gifted him a gold chain and a gold locket.

Having been truly taken away by the success of Kantara, the superstar Rajinikanth recently called Rishab Shetty for a personal meet at his Chennai residence, where he bestowed him with a gold chain and a gold locket for the super success of his film Kantara.



Moreover, from dignitaries of the Ministry of India to famous personalities from different fields, "Kantara" has been praised by everyone while making a lot of noise about its success ever since its release.

Kantara was released in the Kannada version and Hindi version on 30th September and 14th October respectively. Kantara is a visual extravaganza that highlights Kambala's traditional culture and the Bhoota Kola art form. It is set in the fictional village of Dakshina Kannada. The story revolves around the human and nature conflict, which is deeply rooted in the coastal culture and folklore of Karnataka.