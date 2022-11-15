topStoriesenglish
Rajinikanth pays tribute to actor Ghattamaneni Krishna, says 'working with him in 3 films are memories i will...'

One of the top actors of his era, Krishna, originally known as Ghattamaneni Siva Rama Krishna Murthy, did around 350 films. He was also a producer and director. 

Edited By:  Utkarsh Mishra|Last Updated: Nov 15, 2022, 04:05 PM IST
New Delhi: Rajinikanth paid tribute to the late actor and Mahesh Babu`s father Ghattamaneni Krishna, who passed away in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Taking to his Twitter handle, Rajinikanth, who has worked with him in three films, wrote, "The demise of Krishna garu is a great loss to the Telugu film industry ... working with him in 3 films are memories i will always cherish. My heartfelt condolences to his family ...may his soul rest in peace @urstrulyMahesh."

Apart from Rajinikanth, several other celebs expressed their grief over the demise of the superstar Krishna. Actor Chiranjeevi dropped a long note in his mother tongue to express the grief over the demise of Krishna Jr NTR wrote, "My thoughts are with Mahesh Anna and the family. Om Shanthi. Superstar forever." Mahesh Babu`s father Krishna was hospitalized on Monday, due to cardiac arrest.The actor underwent treatment at Continental Hospital in Hyderabad. The doctors immediately performed CPR, resuscitated him within 20 minutes and shifted him to the ICU for treatment & observation. 

As per the doctor`s Health Bulletin on Monday evening, the health condition was critical and he was on a ventilator.PR and Marketing executive VamsiShekhar took to Twitter on Monday and shared a statement from the hospital. As per the statement, the actor was on a ventilator."Midnight, he came in an emergency to the hospital in an unconscious state. We have done CPR for cardiac arrest, then we shifted to ICU and he is stable right now. Doctors and a team of cardiologists are regularly following his health. As of now, we can`t say what the outcome will be. We are providing the best treatment. In the next 24 hours, we will get better information about his health," the doctors were quoted as saying.

2022 has not been a great year for Mahesh Babu. In January, he lost his elder brother Ramesh Babu and in September, he lost his mother Indira Devi. One of the top actors of his era, Krishna, originally known as Ghattamaneni Siva Rama Krishna Murthy, did around 350 films. He was also a producer and director. In 2009, he received the Padma Bhushan award.He entered Telugu cinema with Adurthi Subba Rao`s romantic drama Thene Manasulu in 1965.

