Rajinikanth to make special appearance in daughter Aishwarya’s film ‘Laal Salaam’

Chennai: Tamil Superstar Rajinikanth will make a special appearance in his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth`s upcoming film `Laal Salaam`, its makers announced on Saturday. The film is being produced by well-known production house Lyca Productions and will feature actors Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the lead.

Taking to Twitter, Lyca Productions made the announcement saying: "`Lal Salaam` to everyone out there! We are extremely delighted to announce our next project, with the one and only Superstar Rajinikanth in a special appearance! Directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth and starring Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the leads. Music by A. R. Rahman."

`Lal Salaam` will be Aishwarya Rajinikanth`s third film, after `3` and `Vai Raja Vai’. Taking to Instagram, Vikranth, looking to express his happiness at the announcement said: "I can`t believe that this is really happening `Lal Salaam`. Thank you so much Aishwarya Rajini ma`am Rajinikanth sir." Vishnu Vishal too reacted to the announcement and wrote: "With the one and only superstar Rajinikanth sir and music maestro A. R. Rahman sir alongside my buddy Vikrantha good script by Aishwarya Rajinikanth. Backed by the mighty Lyca Productions. God is kind."

Earlier, IANS had reported that Rajinikanth had entered into a two-film deal with Lyca Productions. `Lal Salaam` is one of the two films for which the superstar has signed up.



The production house also released a poster of the film that showed a cricket helmet burning in what looked like a place hit by riots. Interestingly, both the actors chosen to play the lead in the film -- Vikranth and Vishnu Vishal -- are known to be good cricketers, giving rise to speculation if whether the story of the film will revolve around cricketers affected by riots.