Rakul Preet and Karthi starrer 'Dev' trailer out!—Watch

New Delhi: The trailer of Karthi and Rakul Preet starrer 'Dev' has finally been unveiled and audience couldn't be more excited. Nikki Galrani also plays a leading role in the film. Rakul and Karthi were last seen together in 'Khakee' and their pairing was much liked by fans. The duo is set to set silver screen ablaze yet again.

Karthi took to Twitter and shared the Tamil as well as Telugu trailer of the film.

He wrote, “Presenting you the #DevTrailer guys! Glimpse of what you can expect from #Dev. Hope you all love it. Telugu - https://youtu.be/dqi6ofDtMYc Tamil - https://youtu.be/AB2LXzNvUNo @Rakulpreet @RajathDir

@Jharrisjayaraj @RelianceEnt @PrincePictures_ #HeyMachanDev #DevFromFeb14”

The film is slated to hit the screens on February 14, 2019, on the occasion of Valentine's Day.

'Dev' is a family drama and has been written and directed by Rajath Ravishankar.

It also stars Prakash Raj and Ramya Krishnan, Renuka, Amrutha, Vamsi and Jayakumar in pivotal roles.