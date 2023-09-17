New Delhi: Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty’s most recent film Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty has been showered with praises by the Global Star Ram Charan.

Mahesh Babu Pachigolla’s directorial debut Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty hit the theaters on September 7th and has since then garnered praises from fans and critics alike. The film has Naveen Polishetty and Anushka Shetty in the lead roles. The film also features Jayasudha, Murali Sharma, Nassar, and more in supporting roles.

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty also marks the return of the Baahubali actress to the silver screen. She was last seen in the 2020 bilingual film Nishabdham, which also featured R Madhavan, Shalini Pandey, and Anjali.

Ever since its release, Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty has been receiving positive feedback from audiences all over. Celebrities like Mahesh Babu, Ravi Teja, Chiranjeevi, and SS Rajamouli have already praised the performances on their social media accounts. The latest addition to that list is Ram Charan. The RRR actor took to his Twitter account to share his thoughts on the film. His post read as follows:

“Just watched #MissShettyMrPolishetty and it was a riot! @NaveenPolishety’s comedic timing and @MsAnushkaShetty’s charm were a perfect combo. Huge congratulations to @filmymahesh, @UV_Creations and the entire team for this well-deserved success.”

Ram Charan will be next seen alongside Kiara Advani in the upcoming film Game Changer.