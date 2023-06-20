topStoriesenglish2624167
Ram Charan-Upasana Konidela Welcome Baby Girl: A Look At Their Love Story

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela embraced parenthood as they welcomed their firstborn, a baby girl on Tuesday, June 20.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 01:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Ram and Upasana got married in 2012.
  • They were college friends.
  • The couple announced their pregnancy last year.

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela embraced parenthood as they welcomed their firstborn, a baby girl on Tuesday, 20 June. As the newbie parents have embarked on a journey after almost 10 years of their marriage, congratulatory messages have also started pouring in for the couple. The happiest grandparents, superstar Chiranjeevi, and his wife Surekha also paid a visit to the hospital in Hyderabad to meet their newborn granddaughter. Notably, Ram Charan and Upasana were earlier seen entering the hospital earlier on Monday. 

At a time when the entire family is beaming with happiness and is excited over the baby's arrival, let's take a look at the couple's complete relationship timeline that spans over a decade. 

Inside Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela relationship timeline

Despite being from two entirely separate backgrounds, Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela developed a very strong bond from a young age and later tied the knot with their family's agreement. While Ram is an actor by profession and is the son of Superstar Chiranjeevi, Upasana who is an entrepreneur is the granddaughter of Dr. Prathap C. Reddy, Founder and Chairman of Apollo Hospital.

1. Reportedly, the two met through common friends during their college days and developed a good friendship over time. After completing their graduation, they went on separate paths but still remained in touch. 

2. However, it was not until Ram went overseas that they realised their love for each other.

3. Their love story reportedly began in 2008 when Ram Charan's film Magadheera was released. 

4. After dating for a couple of years, they surprised everyone by getting engaged in December 2011 in a private ceremony, which was attended by close friends and family in Hyderabad. 

5. A year after this, the couple got married in a private wedding ceremony in June 2012, following which they also hosted a star-studded reception with family, friends, and members from the industry. 

RRR Co-star Jr NTR congratulates Ram Charan

After being in a blissful marriage for almost a decade, the couple embraced parenthood this year and shared the joyous news with their fans on social media. From Ram's father Chiranjeevi to actor Jr NTR, many have dropped heartfelt wishes for the couple. 

 

 

 

Earlier in December 2022, the couple announced Upasana's pregnancy in a joint post. 

