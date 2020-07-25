हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ram Gopal Varma

Ram Gopal Varma releases 'Power Star' starring Pawan Kalyan lookalike on app, claims 'record-breaking views'

'Power Star' is a parody take on Pawan Kalyan's political stint and reportedly his fans even attacked RGV's office for making such a film on their favourite celebrity. 

Ram Gopal Varma releases &#039;Power Star&#039; starring Pawan Kalyan lookalike on app, claims &#039;record-breaking views&#039;

New Delhi: Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma's (RGV) latest outing 'Power Star' is reportedly loosely based on south superstar turned politician Pawan Kalyan. RGV has released the online on a app and has claimed record-breaking views already.

He took to his Twitter and shared a series of tweets reading: 

It is reportedly a satire on his political journey. A few days back, the trailer of 'Power Star' was leaked online hours before the actual time and RGV tweeted about it. The film stars a lookalike of actor-politician Pawan Kalyan. 

Ahead of the 'Power Star' release, RGV tweeted that fans can pay Rs 150 for watching it before it actually hits YouTube and those who pay Rs 250 can watch the entire film before its release date of July 25, 2020. 

 

