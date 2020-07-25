Ram Gopal Varma releases 'Power Star' starring Pawan Kalyan lookalike on app, claims 'record-breaking views'

New Delhi: Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma's (RGV) latest outing 'Power Star' is reportedly loosely based on south superstar turned politician Pawan Kalyan. RGV has released the online on a app and has claimed record-breaking views already.

He took to his Twitter and shared a series of tweets reading:

People who had problems loading the film, please refresh the page now and u can watch pic.twitter.com/PMoY8nJdRg — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) July 25, 2020

To watch POWER STAR Download the https://t.co/YpBOXfI9v7 App at https://t.co/LKQXOmFi4Z pic.twitter.com/AndfvVBWm9 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) July 25, 2020

It is reportedly a satire on his political journey. A few days back, the trailer of 'Power Star' was leaked online hours before the actual time and RGV tweeted about it. The film stars a lookalike of actor-politician Pawan Kalyan.

'Power Star' is a parody take on Pawan Kalyan's political stint and reportedly his fans even attacked RGV's office for making such a film on their favourite celebrity.

Ahead of the 'Power Star' release, RGV tweeted that fans can pay Rs 150 for watching it before it actually hits YouTube and those who pay Rs 250 can watch the entire film before its release date of July 25, 2020.