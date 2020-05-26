Ram Gopal Varma's 'Coronavirus' film trailer releases amid lockdown, scares you with a deadly cough - Watch

Movie: Corona Virus

Director: Agasthya Manju

New Delhi: Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has surprised everyone with the 'world's first-ever movie based on the deadly novel coronavirus'. Yes! he has done it. The director released the trailer of the movie recently on his YouTube channel.

Watch 'Coronavirus' trailer here:

RGV tweeted about the same, claiming that the movie has been shot entirely amid lockdown. He wrote: Here is the CORONAVIRUS film trailer. The story is set in a LOCKDOWN and it has been SHOT during LOCKDOWN ..Wanted to prove no one can stop our work whether it’s GOD or CORONA @shreyaset

Here is the CORONAVIRUS film trailer..The story is set in a LOCKDOWN and it has been SHOT during LOCKDOWN ..Wanted to prove no one can stop our work whether it’s GOD or CORONA @shreyaset https://t.co/fun1Ed36Sn — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 26, 2020

The 'Coronavirus' movie has been directed by Agasthya Manju. It is in the Telugu language with English sub-titles.

We have to say the background music adds to the eerie atmosphere and has a typical RGV feel to it. It stars Srikanth Iyengar in the lead role and the trailer will want you to watch more of it.

In the 4 minute few seconds long trailer, the movie shows how even a cough can make you feel the chills.

No release date has been given out by the makers as yet.

The deadly novel coronavirus pandemic has affected as many as 5,522,931 and claimed 347,085 lives globally so far, as per John Hopkins University data.