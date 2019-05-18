close

Ram Pothineni

Ram Pothineni's special gift to Charmme Kaur

Actor Ram Pothineni gives a surprise to actor Charmme Kaur by giving her something that she has been wanting to get. The duo are working together for iSmart Shankar, which is currently being shot in Goa.

A day before her birthday itself, actor Ram had gifted Charmme with something special. While the actress cum producer didn’t reveal what he gave her, she posted a picture with the actor on social media and wrote, “This came in like a massive surprise.. a day bfore my Bday @ram_pothineni gifts me sumthing tat i hv been wanting from quite sum time ..” (sic)

She added, “The best part is he thought abut Wat Wud i like, n carried it all the way to Our outdoor shoot n ur quote to me I can’t stop laughing Thanks for everything my #ismartshankar.” (sic) The quote she’s referring to is the message he left on the gift stating, “A boss lady doesn’t count her age, she only counts her years of experience.”

iSmart Shankar is said to be releasing later this year. The film is expected to be wrapped up pretty soon. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film has Nabha Natesh and Nidhhi Aggerwal as the leading ladies. 

Ram PothineniIsmart ShankarCharmme Kaur
