New Delhi: One of the most sought-after actresses from the south, Rashmika Mandanna aka Srivalli is all set for her big Bollywood debut soon. Rashmika, also called 'the National Crush' by her fans has a massive follower list on social media. A fashionista, her love for desi sarees can be seen in the latest Instagram post which has gone viral.

RASHMIKA MANDANNA'S SAREE AVATAR

Rashmika Mandanna looks adorable in a traditional look and carries the gorgeous saree in the most elegant way. In her recent post, the young and happening Rashmika can be seen posing in a beautiful wine colour saree, which left the all spellbound. In the caption, she used a heart emoji. Her makeup is minimal, with soft glam shimmer on the eyes and nude lips.

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in Pushpa: The Rise where she played the female lead. Rashmika will be soon sharing the screen with Ranbir Kapoor for Animal. She also has Mission Majnu along with Sidharth Malhotra in her pipeline.