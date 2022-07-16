New Delhi: Pushpa's Srivalli aka Rashmika Mandanna has been the talk of tinsel town for her recent red carpet appearence, which has garnered her love from all over. At the recently held Awards show event, the actress obliged the paps for some pictures and also went ahead to pose with all of them. She also flaunted the Saami Saami hook step and the famous 'Thaggad le' hand gesture to the audience.

Rashmika looked drop-dead gorgeous as she posed in a figure-hugging thigh-high-length dress. Boasting a deep V neck, and an accentuated fabric from her waist.

Letting the outfit do all the talking, Rashmika went minimal with her accessories. She opted for a simple yet effective pair of hoop earrings to go with her ensemble. The makeup was flawless and kept in neutral tones.

Meanwhile, Rashmika is all set to make her debut in Bollywood with multiple films in the pipeline, including Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor. She will also share the screen space with Sidharth Malhotra in Mission Majnu and Goodbye alongside Amitabh Bachchan in the pipeline.