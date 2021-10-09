Rashmika Mandanna excited to star in Pushpa with Allu Arjun, says 'it's going to unlock yet another milestone'

New Delhi: South stunner Rashmika Mandanna recently unveiled the first look of herself as Srivalli from her first Pan India project, 'Pushpa' with Allu Arjun, which got immense love and praises from the audiences all over the country. The poster features a never-seen-before raw and rustic avatar of Rashmika who's sitting in a yellow saree, with a bunch of flowers.

Expressing gratitude for the love from her fans and audiences, Rashmika shares, "It's so gratifying to receive such heartwarming compliments on my first look of Pushpa. I was really nervous and excited but I'm really glad and thankful for all the love the audiences have showered on Pushpa."

She further added, "It's my first multilingual Pan-India movie, and I believe personally for me it has given me the opportunity to explore a different side of me as an actress. It's remarkably going to unlock yet another milestone and I can't wait for my fans and audiences to see me bring alive the character of Srivalli’s which is the film’s (Pushpa) soul."

Rashmika's look has been showered with praise across all quarters, and fans have been waiting with bated breath to see Rashmika in the character of Srivalli.

Even before her Bollywood debut, Rashmika's fame pans out across the country, which is a huge feat for the young actress.

Rashmika has two big Bollywood projects in the pipeline - Mission Manju featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Goodbye with megastar Amitabh Bachchan.