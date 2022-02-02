हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ravi Teja's 'Ravanasura' goes on floors, 'Kick' actor drops selfie

'Ravanasura' will star a total of five heroines - Anu Emmanuel, Megha Akash, Faria Abdullah, Daksha Nagarkar and Poojitha Ponnada. All the heroines will have equal importance in the movie.

Hyderabad: Ravi Teja's upcoming Telugu movie 'Ravanasura', which is being directed by Sudheer Varma, went on floors on Monday. The excited actor took to social media to share the news with his fans and followers. "First day!! #RAVANASURA... Supperr excited," posted the 'Kick' actor on his social media account along with a selfie.

Billed to be a unique action thriller, some important scenes for the movie are to be canned in this schedule. Actors Sushanth, Faria Abdullah and others will be shooting along with Ravi Teja.

Apart from Ravi Teja, actress Faria Abdullah, director Sudheer Varma, producer Abhishek Nama, writer Srikanth Vissa and cinematographer Vijay Kartik Kannan are seen in the pictures shared by the team.

'Ravanasura' will star a total of five heroines - Anu Emmanuel, Megha Akash, Faria Abdullah, Daksha Nagarkar and Poojitha Ponnada. All the heroines will have equal importance in the movie.

Being mounted on a massive scale, 'Ravanasura' is produced by Abhishek Nama under Abhishek Pictures and RT Teamworks. Ravi Teja plays a lawyer in the film, while Sushanth will be seen in a crucial role as Ram.

