हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Thalapathy Vijay

RIP Bala trends after a Thalapathy Vijay fan allegedly dies by suicide

Reportedly, a huge Thalapathy fan died by suicide after which #RIPBala trended on the micro-blogging site where other fans of the actor mourned the person's demise. 

RIP Bala trends after a Thalapathy Vijay fan allegedly dies by suicide
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: South superstar Thalapathy Vijay enjoys an ocean of fan following across the country. Therefore, he often trends on social media. However, #RIPBala trended big time on Twitter today which left many Vijay fans saddened.

Reportedly, a huge Thalapathy fan died by suicide after which #RIPBala trended on the micro-blogging site where other fans of the actor mourned the person's demise. 

Thalapathy Vijay's is the highest-paid actor in Tamil cinema, reportedly. His 2019 release 'Bigil', which happens to be his third collaboration with maverick filmmaker Atlee emerged as the highest-grossing Tamil movie last year. 

He will next be seen in a movie titled 'Master' which is underproduction and that explains why this became a top trend on Twitter. The Tamil actioner is written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. 'Master' features actor Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

Malavika Mohanan, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah and Ramya Subramanian amongst others, play important roles. 

The release of 'Master' has been pushed ahead due to the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak.

 

Tags:
Thalapathy VijayRIPBalaRIP BalaVijaySouth superstarSouth actorTamil actorFanSuicide
Next
Story

Pics from actress Sayyeshaa's birthday celebration with husband Arya go viral, see how he wished her

  • 24,61,190Confirmed
  • 48,040Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,06,92,320Confirmed
  • 7,50,744Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT11M59S

VIDEO: Pride saga of the country's valor before August 15