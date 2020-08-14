RIP Bala trends after a Thalapathy Vijay fan allegedly dies by suicide

New Delhi: South superstar Thalapathy Vijay enjoys an ocean of fan following across the country. Therefore, he often trends on social media. However, #RIPBala trended big time on Twitter today which left many Vijay fans saddened.

Reportedly, a huge Thalapathy fan died by suicide after which #RIPBala trended on the micro-blogging site where other fans of the actor mourned the person's demise.

Suicide is Not Solution For Any Problems #RIPBala @AlwaysLonely07 — Dheena Shankar (@Dheena_shankar) August 14, 2020

Black day for whole Thalapathy Fans.. #RIPBala pic.twitter.com/2LlL3BmZef — T V F (@TVFOfficial) August 14, 2020

Rest in peace @AlwaysLonely07 Suicide is NOT the solution for your problems Miss You Brother#RIPBala — Shabana Shajahan (@Actres_Shabana) August 14, 2020

A Small Kind Request To Every Thalapathy Fans & Other Actors Fans.. Please Don't Take The Decision Of Getting Suicide That's Not The Right Thing.. If You Had Prblm Share to Your Friends Or Ask Them To Help... Today We Missed One Of Our Beloved Thalapathy Fan.. #RIPBala — (@MuthuVirat4) August 14, 2020

Suicide is not the answer.. Rest in peace Bala Bro..! #RIPBala — Stunt Silva (@Stuntsilva_) August 14, 2020

Thalapathy Vijay's is the highest-paid actor in Tamil cinema, reportedly. His 2019 release 'Bigil', which happens to be his third collaboration with maverick filmmaker Atlee emerged as the highest-grossing Tamil movie last year.

He will next be seen in a movie titled 'Master' which is underproduction and that explains why this became a top trend on Twitter. The Tamil actioner is written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. 'Master' features actor Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

Malavika Mohanan, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah and Ramya Subramanian amongst others, play important roles.

The release of 'Master' has been pushed ahead due to the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak.