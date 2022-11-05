Rishab Shetty and Sapthami Gowda promote Kantara at India Gate in Delhi-PIC

New Delhi: Rishab Shetty's Kantara, ever since its release, has been making waves across the country. The film has received widespread acclaim, with celebrities ranging from Prabhas to Kangana all vocal in their praise for the brilliantly crafted film. Rishab Shetty and the team are doing everything possible to promote the movie as they are on a high from their most recent box office triumph. In order to promote the movie, Rishab and the lead actress Sapthami Gowda visited Delhi's India Gate on Saturday. The power couple looked enchanting in all white. Rishabh appeared dapper and handsome while donning the traditional South Indian garb. The numbers for this Hombale Films project are currently skyrocketing.

After winning hearts of millions in Kannada and Hindi versions, its box office collections are witnessing a constant rise every day. Kantara Hindi market numbers have constantly been seeing a great jump in its box office collections with a total of 53.7 Cr till 4th November. Here is the picture of the lead actor in Delhi:

The action-thriller movie, which debuted on September 30, has been written, produced, and directed by Rishab Shetty. Kantara is a visual extravaganza that highlights Kambala's traditional culture and the Bhoota Kola art form. It is set in the fictional village of Dakshina Kannada. The story revolves around the human and nature conflict, which is deeply rooted in the coastal culture and folklore of Karnataka.

While 'Kantara' is growing at the box office, it has also made its position at No. 1 in the list of India’s Current Top 250 Films which was released by IMDb recently.