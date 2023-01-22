topStoriesenglish
NewsEntertainmentRegional
KANTARA

Rishab Shetty’s ‘Kantara’ completes 100 days in Hindi market, makers express gratitude

Rishab Shetty's highly-celebrated film 'Kantara' has completed 100 days of its Hindi version. The film was released in Hindi on October 14.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 22, 2023, 02:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Rishab Shetty’s ‘Kantara’ completes 100 days in Hindi market, makers express gratitude

New Delhi: Hombale Films’ Kantara is still one of the biggest films of 2022 and without doubt, its legacy will be remembered in years to come. It's been 100 days since Kantara was released in Hindi and the way its plot has caught the audience’s attention and spread like a wildfire, it's absolutely incredible.  

Today, taking to social media, Hombale Films shared how ecstatic they are as Kantara completes 100 days. They wrote “We are ecstatic to share that #Kantara in Hindi, depicting the traditional folklore, has completed 100 days. We express our deep gratitude to the audience for their unwavering support. #KantaraHindi100Days @shetty_rishab #VijayKiragandur @hombalefilms @AAFilmsIndia.”  

Set in the fictional village of Dakshina Kannada, ‘Kantara’ follows a Kambala champion, also played by Shetty, who comes to loggerheads with an upright Forest Range officer, Murali (Kishore). Kambala is an annual race, held from November to March in coastal Karnataka, in which a jockey drives a pair of buffaloes, tied to the plough, through parallel muddy tracks.  

Kantara was released in the Kannada version and Hindi version on September 30 and October 14 respectively. The film is written and directed by Rishab Shetty. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda, under Hombale Films, the film features Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore Kumar G in pivotal roles. 

Live Tv

Kantara100 days of KantaraKantara Box Office CollectionsRishab ShettyKantara Hindi version

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Pfizer created 'loot' in the name of Corona vaccine?
DNA Video
DNA: Reality check of miracle of Bageshwar Baba
DNA Video
DNA: Cautionary analysis on Dual SIM
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's 'Publicity Manager' in India
DNA Video
DNA: When Barack Obama became the President of America in 2009
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: January 20, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: When philosopher, scholar Debendranath Tagore died in 1905
DNA Video
DNA: Wrestling Federation of India, a place of exploitation?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surgery' of 'Anti-India Mindset' of Western Media
DNA Video
DNA: Chat GPT has been labeled as anti-Hindu