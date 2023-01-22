Rishab Shetty’s ‘Kantara’ completes 100 days in Hindi market, makers express gratitude

New Delhi: Hombale Films’ Kantara is still one of the biggest films of 2022 and without doubt, its legacy will be remembered in years to come. It's been 100 days since Kantara was released in Hindi and the way its plot has caught the audience’s attention and spread like a wildfire, it's absolutely incredible.

Today, taking to social media, Hombale Films shared how ecstatic they are as Kantara completes 100 days. They wrote “We are ecstatic to share that #Kantara in Hindi, depicting the traditional folklore, has completed 100 days. We express our deep gratitude to the audience for their unwavering support. #KantaraHindi100Days @shetty_rishab #VijayKiragandur @hombalefilms @AAFilmsIndia.”

Set in the fictional village of Dakshina Kannada, ‘Kantara’ follows a Kambala champion, also played by Shetty, who comes to loggerheads with an upright Forest Range officer, Murali (Kishore). Kambala is an annual race, held from November to March in coastal Karnataka, in which a jockey drives a pair of buffaloes, tied to the plough, through parallel muddy tracks.

Kantara was released in the Kannada version and Hindi version on September 30 and October 14 respectively. The film is written and directed by Rishab Shetty. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda, under Hombale Films, the film features Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore Kumar G in pivotal roles.