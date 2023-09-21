trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2665310
Rishab Shetty's Kantara-Themed Ganpati Celebrations Take Over, Panjurli Daiva's Idol With Bappa's Murti - See Divine Pic

Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations: A Kantara movie-inspired theme was seen at a Ganpati pandal this year.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 21, 2023, 04:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Rishab Shetty's Kantara-Themed Ganpati Celebrations Take Over, Panjurli Daiva's Idol With Bappa's Murti - See Divine Pic Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi festival, many new themes and different types of Bappa idols are spotted every year. A unique Ganpati pandal was spotted and the picture went viral on social media where idols of Lord Ganesha can be seen being placed beside Panjurli Daiva. Rishabh Shetty's Kantara theme seems to have caught the attention this year.

Directed, acted, and written by Rishab Shetty, Kantara not only created madness in India but also spread its arms internationally. Now, yet another example of its unprecedented popularity has been witnessed in the Ganesh Chaturthi festival this year where Bappa's idol has been placed beside Panjurli Daiva. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated in Maharashtra with great joy and abundance. While Kantara fever has always been at its peak, now it has taken over the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi as well. In some places, Ganesh idols were seen themed after Kantara while the idol of Panjurli Daiva was placed with Ganesh Idol. 

This is an example of how Kantara has become such a huge phenomenon in this Ganpati festival. Apart from this, Rishab is currently working on the next part of his global blockbuster Kantara which is going to be a prequel.

Moreover, the makers are currently working on the story and it's indeed hard for us to wait to watch how this fresh storyteller will treat us with yet another captivating and interesting storyline.

