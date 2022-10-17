Rishabh Shetty's Kantara SHATTERS Box Office, shows over 900 per cent growth in collection

NEW DELHI: Rishabh Shetty's action-thriller 'Kantara' has taken Box Office by storm. The film has garnered mostly positive word of mouth and is raking in the moolah. It recently crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the ticket window and is still going strong at the box office. The film is witnessing an unprecedented run and now it's hard to predict where it will eventually end its box office run. It has been declared a Box Office hit by critics and has emerged as one of the highest-grossing Kannada films.

Helmed by Rishab Shetty, the latest 'Sandalwood' release is rewriting history books at the box office. The film, which saw an opening of Rs 1.98 crore, collected Rs 19.24 crore on October 16 (Sunday). Thus, it has shown a growth of 910 per cent on Day 17. With this, it stands with a net collection of Rs 119.68 crore. Looking at the current pace and trend, it is now on its way to join the 200-crore club. Speaking about the worldwide collection, Kantara stands at 142.84 crores gross and will be hitting the 150 crore mark in one or two days.



As per a report in India Today, 'Kantara's Hindi version's Day 3 collection s higher than that of the previous two days. On its third day, it showed double the growth.



Day-wise collection of 'Kantara'



Day 1: Rs 1.95 crore

Day 2: Rs 2.65 crore

Day 3: Rs 4.9 crore

Day 4: Rs 3.7 crore

Day 5: Rs 5 crore

Day 6: Rs 7.1 crore

Day 7: Rs 5 crore

Day 8: Rs 5.8 crore

Day 9: Rs 8.15 crore

Day 10: Rs 9.64 crore

Day 11: Rs 5.13 crore

Day 12: Rs 5.08 crore

Day 13: Rs 4.64 crore

Day 14: Rs 3.68 crore

Day 15: Rs 5.54 crore

Day 16: Rs 14.3 crore

Day 17: Rs 19.24 crore

Day 18: Rs 8 crore

Total: Rs 119.68 crore



Written and directed by Rishabh Shetty, 'Kantara' stars Shetty as a Kambala champion, who comes to loggerheads with an upright DRFO officer, Murali (Kishore). Achyuth Kumar and Sapthami Gowda feature in supporting roles.



