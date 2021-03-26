Ram Charan aims to win the sky in his fiercest avatar in new RRR poster, leaves fans stunned

NEW DELHI: Telugu star Ram Charan, who will next be seen in SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR', on Friday (March 26) introduced his character Alluri Sita Ramaraju by dropping a poster of the film. The actor shared his look from the film on the eve of his birthday. Director SS Rajamouli tweeted, "The man of bravery, honour and integrity. Presenting my #AlluriSitaRamaraju to you all…"

Jr NTR, who also plays the lead in the film, also shared the poster and wrote, "He's brave. He's honest. He's righteous. Here's my brother @AlwaysRamCharan in his fiercest avatar as #AlluriSitaRamaraju…"

In the first-look poster, Ram Charan can be seen wielding a bow and arrow against a dramatic backdrop of moon, mountain, forest and fire. He is seen sporting long hair and a beard and donning an orange-coloured dhoti. Introducing Ram Charan as Ramaraju, "The man of bravery, honour and integrity." The look has been garnering huge appreciation from his fans. Take a look:

A few days back the movie’s official handle had tweeted, "Unleashing @AlwaysRamCharan's FIERCEST avatar as Ramaraju for his birthday with a new poster! FireFire #RRRMovie. RAMA RAJU aRRRiving."

'RRR' is an upcoming Indian Telugu-language period action-drama film starring NT Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan in key roles. It is a fictional story about India's freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Rama Rao) who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad respectively.

The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody. A few days ago, on Alia Bhatt had shared the first look of her character from the film on her birthday. The actor plays Sita in the movie.

After months of lockdown, Rajamouli resumed the shooting schedule of 'RRR' in November 2020. The film was initially supposed to hit screens in January 2021 but was postponed because of the coronavirus enforced lockdown. 'RRR' is all set to hit screens on October 13, 2021.