RRR: SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR meet fans at Jaipur's Hawa Mahal for film promotions - PICS

New Delhi: The team of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' is on a promotional spree, visiting different cities across the country ahead of its release.

Going on a multi-city promotional tour of their highly-anticipated movie, the team of 'RRR' including Jr. NTR, Ram Charan and director SS Rajamouli, made their next stop at Jaipur to interact with the locals around the magnificent palace of Hawa Mahal, after their last visit to the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

After Bengaluru, Hyderabad & Dubai, the pan-India cast of 'RRR' including director SS Rajamouli, and actors Junior NTR and Ram Charan also visited Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Statue of Unity in Baroda. Interestingly, it becomes the first film to visit the historic monument of India.

The many video and photos, shared by the makers gave us glimpses of their interaction with the locals of Jaipur. Netizens thronged the place in huge numbers to catch a glimpse of their favourite stars.

The film includes a star-studded lineup besides lead actors Ram Charan and Jr. NTR. Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris will be seen in pivotal roles while Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody join in as supporting roles.

The Telugu-language period action drama film is produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments. RRR is releasing on 25th March 2022.