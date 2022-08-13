'RRR' star Jr NTR possible contender for Oscars? Read more

New Delhi: The biggest movie of the year so far has to be 'RRR', and some may argue that it is or it is not in terms of numbers in comparison with another huge blockbuster, 'KGF-2' but the point made is more so about the kind of acceptance the film has had among the non-Indian audience.

The film, starring two South superstars, Jr. N.T.R. and Ramcharan, swept the Indian market on the day it was released. The film, directed by SS Rajamouli, whose name has now become synonymous with big stars, big production, and great storytelling, has captured the hearts of millions of Indians.

But the thing which separates this movie from other big movies is that it was able to take in the white audiences, especially from the U.S.A., many of which were being introduced to Indian cinema for the first time, and their reactions have been something. It will not be an exaggeration to say that 'RRR' also blew the minds of the American audience and showed the kind of cinema India as a country can make.

One example of its popularity can be gauged by the fact that the movie has been added to Variety Magazine's possible Oscar prediction list of "All Contenders Listed (Unranked-Alphabetical)' in the "Best Picture" category. The magazine has also placed actor Jr. NTR on the same list(Unranked-Alphabetical) in the "Best Actor category."

The fans of the movie took to social media to express their joy and happiness at this news.

The users had something like these to say about the news:

Now it remains to be seen if 'RRR' can do the unexpected at the Oscars 2023.