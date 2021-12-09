हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
RRR

RRR trailer Twitter review: Netizens laud Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer as superhit, call SS Rajmouli visionary

Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer 'RRR' will release in theatres on January 7, 2022.

RRR trailer Twitter review: Netizens laud Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer as superhit, call SS Rajmouli visionary

New Delhi: The trailer of much anticipated Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s magnum opus film ‘RRR’ released on Thursday (December 9) and has bowled the audience with its spectacular visual extravaganza. The movie is made by ‘Bahubali’s’ director SS Rajmouli on a whopping budget of INR 400 crore. Twitterati loved Ram Charan’s and Jr NTR’s bold avatar in the 3 minutes 16 seconds trailer. Apart from the two, the movie also stars Ajay Devg, Alia Bhatt,  Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody.

Check out the trailer:

Check out twitterati’s verdict:

‘RRR’ is a fictional story set before the time of independence and is written by K V Vijayendra Prasad. In the story Ram Charan and Jr NTR play two revolutionary friends who fight the British Raj and the Nizam of Hyderabad. 

‘RRR’ will premiere in theatres on January 7th, 2022. Its Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada versions will later be released on ZEE5. Whereas the  Hindi, Portuguese, Korean, Turkish and Spanish version of the movie will be available on Netflix for streaming.

