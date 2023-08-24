'Salaar' Advance Booking: Prabhas-Starrer Gets A Phenomenal Start As It Crosses $ 1 Million Mark At US Box Office

New Delhi: Prashanth Neel's directorial Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire starring Prabhas showcases hype and power in the USA by collecting $ 128,980 gross till now with 4,456 premiere advance tickets sale

Coming from the house of the biggest action director Prashanth Neel and starring the biggest Pan India star Prabhas, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire has started to create records on the global front. In the USA the film has booked an excellent start by collecting $ 128,980 gross till now and has sold 4,456 premiere advance tickets. Moreover, the ticket for this mega action entertainer has already sold out in Dallas, 36 days before its release. This has certainly presented an example of its rising exhilaration among the audience while the countdown for its release has already started as it's just 36 days left for the film to hit the big screens.



Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire is indeed one of the biggest films that is about to come from the Indian cinema this year. Well-studded with never-before-seen action and thrill, the film marks a grand collaboration of two powerhouses of the entertainment world, the KGF director Prashanth Neel and the Baahubali star Prabhas coming together for the first time.

Hombale Films, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire will star Prabhas along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, the film will be released in theaters on 28 September 2023.