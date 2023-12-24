trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2702375
Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire Box Office Update: Prabhas-Starrer Continues To Impress, Rakes In 117 Cr On Day 2 - Deets Inside

Having brought a plethora of action, drama, and thrill, Prabhas starrer Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire has opened with an earth-shattering response at the ticket window not just in India but globally as well. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 24, 2023, 03:20 PM IST
Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire Box Office Update: Prabhas-Starrer Continues To Impress, Rakes In 117 Cr On Day 2 - Deets Inside

New Delhi: 'Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire' has indeed arrived as the biggest storm of 2023 at the box office. Breaking the records, the Prashanth Neel directorial has surpassed the opening of 'Animal', 'Pathaan', 'Jawan', 'Leo', 'Jailer', and 'Master' by collecting 178.7 Cr. gross at the Global Box Office on day 1 Friday. The film has crossed a whopping 295.7 Cr. In 2 days at the global box office. 

Having brought a plethora of action, drama, and thrill, Prabhas starrer Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire has opened with an earth-shattering response at the ticket window not just in India but globally as well. The film has continued its successful run at the box office with the collection of 117 Cr. on day 2, Saturday. 

The much-awaited first-time collaboration of 'Baahubali' star Prabhas and KGF director Prashanth Neel has indeed created a mega-blockbuster with Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire that has started to create history. The film has booked the title of the biggest opener for Indian Cinema on its name. 

With 'Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire' now a roaring global success, the stage is set for the sequel of the film 'Salaar Part 2: Shauryanga Parvam'. The way Prashanth Neel has presented the larger-than-life action-packed world of Khansaar in the film has earned tremendous love and appreciation from all across. 

Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire features Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, the film was produced by Vijay Kiragandur and is now released in cinemas.

