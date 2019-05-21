Samantha Akkineni's ‘Oh Baby’ first look unveiled

The first look of Samantha Akkineni’s upcoming film Oh Baby is unveiled on a special occasion. Suresh Productions, one of the reputed banners of the Telugu Film Industry, which was established by late producer Rama Naidu, has completed 55 years in the industry. On the occasion of this big day, the banner of has released the first look of the film, as they are the producers.

In the first look poster, Samantha and senior actress Lakshmi are seen. The film is being directed by BV Nandini Reddy and has completed the shooting. The post-production works are going on and the makers are aiming for July release.

Congratulations to @SureshProdns on completing 55 years of an absolutely legendary journey. I'm very happy to be a part of their next. Here's introducing you all to #Swathi from #OhBaby @nandureddy4u enjoyment maamul ga undadu@peoplemediafcy | @gurufilms1 pic.twitter.com/rJ6wae3wny — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) May 21, 2019

Actors Rao Ramesh, Rajendra Prasad and Pragathi will be seen in supporting roles. Mickey J Meyer is composing music while Richard Prasad has handled the cinematography. Suresh Productions banner is producing the movie along with People Media Factory, Guru Films, Kross Pictures banners.

This film is a Telugu remake of a Korean comedy-drama titled Miss Granny, which is all about a 70-year-old lady who finds herself in the body of a 20-year-old young lady, after clicking a photograph in a studio.

Samantha is basking on the success of her latest hit Majili, in which she was seen teaming up with her husband Naga Chaitanya on screen after a long time. The actress is also part of Manmadhudu 2, in which she is doing an extended cameo.