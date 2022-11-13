Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares thrilling BTS clip of her action-packed scenes from ‘Yashoda’- Watch

New Delhi: Currently basking on the success of 'Yashoda', Samantha Ruth Prabhu has truly left the audience impressed with her performance. As the actress brought her action avatar in the film, it is indeed a result of the tough training that she went in to bring out the best of herself.

While the actress went into tough training for the film today, she took to her social media and shared a BTS of her action sequences from her blockbuster movie ‘Yashoda’. In the BTS, she can be seen going out and out for her prep and was pretty much badass throughout the action sequences.

Fans of the actress could not keep their calm as soon as they saw the video and started showering their love in the comments section. “Unreal! The effort and dedication,” commented one fan. “You are a true Warrior Sam, congratulations for YASHODA, Truly deserve it !!” added another fan.

Samantha has been on the top of our minds with the release of ‘Yashoda’. It's impressive how effortlessly the actress has portrayed a very sensitive yet fierce role. From Raji of Family Man to her dance number in Pushpa, with every performance, Samantha has taken it up like a challenge to portray a wide range of emotions. It doesn't come as a surprise to see the star going out and out for another role. Samantha Ruth Prabhu has won the country over with her bold and fearless attitude and we cannot wait to see more from her promising lineup.