topStoriesenglish
NewsEntertainmentRegional
SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares thrilling BTS clip of her action-packed scenes from ‘Yashoda’- Watch

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a BTS clip of the action sequences she performed for her latest release Yashoda. The film released in the theatres on November 11, 2022. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Garima Joshi|Last Updated: Nov 13, 2022, 08:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares thrilling BTS clip of her action-packed scenes from ‘Yashoda’- Watch

New Delhi: Currently basking on the success of 'Yashoda', Samantha Ruth Prabhu has truly left the audience impressed with her performance. As the actress brought her action avatar in the film, it is indeed a result of the tough training that she went in to bring out the best of herself.  

While the actress went into tough training for the film today, she took to her social media and shared a BTS of her action sequences from her blockbuster movie ‘Yashoda’. In the BTS, she can be seen going out and out for her prep and was pretty much badass throughout the action sequences.  

Fans of the actress could not keep their calm as soon as they saw the video and started showering their love in the comments section. “Unreal! The effort and dedication,” commented one fan. “You are a true Warrior Sam, congratulations for YASHODA, Truly deserve it !!” added another fan. 

See the video clip here

Samantha has been on the top of our minds with the release of ‘Yashoda’. It's impressive how effortlessly the actress has portrayed a very sensitive yet fierce role. From Raji of Family Man to her dance number in Pushpa, with every performance, Samantha has taken it up like a challenge to portray a wide range of emotions. It doesn't come as a surprise to see the star going out and out for another role. Samantha Ruth Prabhu has won the country over with her bold and fearless attitude and we cannot wait to see more from her promising lineup. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Birth anniversary of Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad
DNA
DNA: Lizard in the name of brinjal in mid day meal!
DNA
DNA: Why heart attacks have become so common?
DNA
DNA: Not wheat...system rotten in Kaithal
DNA Video
DNA: China troubled by rising cases of COVID-19
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: SC orders release of Rajiv Gandhi assassination convicts
DNA Video
DNA: New 'danger' is spreading in the country
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; November 11, 2022
DNA
DNA: When Chhatrapati Shivaji won the battle of Pratapgarh in 1659
DNA
DNA: 'Final Result' of semi-final loss