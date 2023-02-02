Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Nani, Check Full List of South Films Releasing in February 2023 Starring Superstars

New Delhi: After the massive success of Bollywood film Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, it's time for some big south releases making their way to cinemas this month. From Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Dev Mohan's 'Shaakuntalam' to Nani and Mrunal Thakur's Nani 30, today, let's take a look at big releases featuring A-listers in the lead roles.

Shaakuntalam:

The story of Shaakuntalam revolves around the epic love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant from Mahabharata. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Dev Mohan's much-hyped Shaakuntalam, based on internationally acclaimed Kalidasa’s Sanskrit play ‘Abhijnana Shakuntalam’ is all set to release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada respectively. It is slated to release on February 17, 2023.

Nani 30

Superstar Nani's next titled Nani 30 has been directed by Shouryuv. It features Nani and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles along with Baby Kiara Khanna and others. The film is produced by Mohan Cherukuri (CVM), Dr Vijender Reddy Teegala and Murthy K S under Vyra Entertainments banner. The movie will release on February 20, 2023.

Vaathi (Tamil), Sir (in Telugu)

Dhanush starrer Vaathi is an actioner written and directed by Venky Atluri. It is shot simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu languages, the latter titled as Sir. Produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, the film stars Dhanush and Samyuktha Menon. It will hit the screens on February 17, 2023

Michael

Michael featuring Sandeep Kishan, Vijay Sethupathi and Divyansha Kaushik is written and directed by Rajit Jeyakodi. It is set to release on February 3, 2023.

Amigos

Director Rajendra Reddy's Amigos stars Nandamuri Kalyanram and Ashika Ranganath in lead roles. The film is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under Mythri movie makers banner. The movie will release on February 10, 2023.

Suvarna Sundari

Director MSN Surya's thriller Suvarna Sundari stars Poorna, Jayaprada, Sakshi Choudhary, Ram and Indra in pivotal parts. Produced by ML Lakshmi under S Team Pictures Banner, the film will is slated to release on February 3, 2023.