Sarileru Neekevvaru teaser: Mahesh Babu packs a punch as an army man

New Delhi: The much-awaited teaser of Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru was unveiled on Friday. Mahesh is seen as an army officer in the film.

Sharing the teaser on Twitter, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "Mahesh Babu... Here's the teaser of #Telugu film #SarileruNeekevvaru... Directed by Anil Ravipudi... 12 Jan 2020 release. #Sankranthi2020 #SarileruNeekevvaruTeaser [with #English subtitles]."

Through the teaser, Mahesh pays a tribute to the brave soldiers of the Indian Army.

The anticipated project has been written and directed by Anil Ravipudi. It has been produced under the banner of AK Entertainments, G Mahesh Babu Entertainment Pvt Ltd and Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Apart from Mahesh, 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' stars Vijayashanti, Aadhi Pinisetty, Prakash Raj, Pradeep Rawat, Hari Teja, Sachin Khedekar, Rajendra Prasad, Subbaraju, Vennela Kishore and Anasuya Bharadwaj in important roles.

The film will hit the screens on January 12, 2020 on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.