'Shaakuntalam' Director Gunasekhar Hails Samantha's Performance, Says 'She Was Our Only Choice'

New Delhi: Samantha Ruth Prabhu who has consistently emerged on the numero uno spot on Ormax’s list of ‘Stars India Loves’ for months in a row, also makes a deep impression on those she works with. The superstar recently won the admiration and respect of her ‘Shaakuntalam’ Director Gunasekhar who kept her in mind while penning the script of the historical drama.

Says Gunasekhar, “When I wanted to make the eternal love story of Shakuntala & Dushyant in an interesting backdrop of a beautiful whimsical forest much like a forest princess in a Disney kind of film, I wanted someone who could be relatable to the millennial audiences, and felt Samantha would be apt for this film and approached her.”

The filmmaker also believes that Samantha fits the role to the T and no one could have essayed it better than her - He adds, “The film traces the emotional journey of a woman who falls in love and the challenges fate throws at her, she’s a character of inner strength who depicts her emotions with dignity and grace in all that she does. Her truth is her strength, all these emotions can only be portrayed by a wonderful performer like Samantha and she was our only choice to be able to create this epic.”

From topping popularity lists Pan-India to films being envisioned keeping her in mind, Samantha Prabhu is truly an enigma that India can’t seem to get enough of.