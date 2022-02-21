Shakuntalam: Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks ethereal in first look poster – See PIC!

NEW DELHI: The wait is finally over! Samantha Ruth Prabhu has finally shared the first look of her most-awaited film of the year Shakuntalam.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she wrote, “Presenting...

Nature’s beloved.. the Ethereal and Demure.. “Shakuntala” from #Shaakuntalam

#ShaakuntalamFirstLook

@gunasekhar1 @samantharuthprabhuoffl @devmohanofficial #Manisharma @neelima_guna @gunaa_teamworks @dilrajuprodctns @srivenkateswaracreations @vasundharadiamondrf @neeta_lulla @tips #MythologyForMillennials #EpicLoveStory…”

In the newly shared poster, Samantha can be seen in a forest, surrounded by animals and birds. She is sitting on a rock with a pitcher next to her. She is dressed in an all-white blouse and a saree, and completed her look with ornaments made of flowers.

For the unversed, Samantha's upcoming mythology-based movie 'Shakuntalam', which is directed by Gunasekhar is in its final leg of the post-production phase now.

'Shakuntalam' is expected to be released soon, as the post-production work is going on at a high pace.

Starring Samantha as the queen, Dev Mohan plays King Dushyanta, while Allu Arjun's six-year-old daughter, Allu Arha will be seen as Prince Bharata. Kabir Duhan Singh will play King Asura.