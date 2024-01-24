New Delhi: Rishab Shetty is a cinematic genius and master storyteller of Indian cinema whose talent is impeccable. The actor raised the bar for the Indian entertainment industry on a whole new level in the year 2022 with his sole holding and the cinematic gem, Kantara. The film received widespread acclaim on both domestic and international levels and it dominated the box office by becoming the global box office phenomenon. Amidst the preparation for the prequel of Kantara, Rishab Shetty along with his wife Pragathi Shetty graced the grand celebration of Pran Pratishtha Mahotasav in the divine land of Ayodhya on being invited by the Indian Government.

It is well known that the day of 22nd January 2024 was a historic day for the entire nation as everyone witnessed the return of Lord Ram to Ayodhya and a temple and idol of Lord Rama was unveiled during the occasion which was graced by several names from the Indian entertainment industry and among them was Rishab Shetty, his wife Pragathi Shetty and Rohit Shetty.

During the on-going ceremony, director Rohit Shetty met Rishab Shetty and his wife Pragathi Shetty and clicked a picture with them during the function.

Rishab Shetty shared the picture on social media with a very adorable caption which says, "Brother from another mother... The 'Shetty' gang @rishabshettyofficial"

Meanwhile, Rishab Shetty is looking forward to taking the audiences back to its roots and culture with the prequel Kantara Chapter 1. The actor who served as director and writer proved his brilliance and distinctive storytelling, and now has begun working on the much-awaited prequel 'Kantara: Chapter 1.'