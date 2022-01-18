हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
kerala actress abduction case

South actress abduction case: Dileep's anticipatory bail plea hearing deferred till Friday

This is the third time that the court is postponing the plea in the wake of fresh developments and as on the previous two occasions, the court ordered that there should be no arrest of the actor, till then.

South actress abduction case: Dileep&#039;s anticipatory bail plea hearing deferred till Friday
Pic Courtesy: IANS photo

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday posted for January 21 the hearing of the anticipatory bail plea of actor Dileep in the actress abduction case.

When the matter came up for hearing this morning, the prosecution sought more time to complete the probe in the light of fresh developments and the court posted the case for Friday.

This is the third time that the court is postponing the plea in the wake of fresh developments and as on the previous two occasions, the court ordered that there should be no arrest of the actor, till then.

On Monday, the High Court allowed the prosecution to re-examine three and summon five new witnesses in the ongoing trial in the case.

All these fresh twists and turns surfaced early this month after film director Balachandra Kumar made fresh statements related to the case.

The court proceedings were progressing smoothly for Dileep till Kumar made an appearance and spilled the beans saying that the actor soon after being released on bail saw the visuals of the actress who was kidnapped being physically attacked by her tormentors.

Until this time it was only the trial court had seen it. Kumar made more disclosures before the police and also a magistrate.

Based on these disclosures, the police probe team registered a fresh case and sensing that he might be arrested, Dileep sought an anticipatory bail.

Dileep was arrested in 2017 and lodged in prison in a case related to a gang sexually assaulting a frontline heroine of South Indian movies and filming the scenes.

After two months in jail, he was released on bail.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
kerala actress abduction caseDileep arrestedMalayalam actress molestation casesouth actress molestation caseDileepsouth actress rape case
Next
Story

Suriya's 'Jai Bhim' video features on the Oscars YouTube channel!

Must Watch

PT1M52S

Punjab Election 2022: Congress may make Charanjit Channi the CM's face